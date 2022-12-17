Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,609,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,302,000 after purchasing an additional 729,562 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,495,000 after acquiring an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 4,883.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,848,000 after acquiring an additional 612,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,555,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,217. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

