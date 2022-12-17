Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 39,200 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Gentex makes up approximately 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Gentex worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gentex by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,564,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,480,000 after acquiring an additional 249,822 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Gentex by 18.1% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,978,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,217,000 after acquiring an additional 762,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Gentex by 2.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,821,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,642,000 after acquiring an additional 97,292 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

GNTX stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,079. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

