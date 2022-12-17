Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Grows Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries accounts for 0.8% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,876,000 after buying an additional 328,741 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,705,000 after buying an additional 316,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Bank of America cut Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.79.

NYSE:MHK traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,414. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

