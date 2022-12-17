Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.72. 17,064,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,351,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.05. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

