Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 9,330 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up 1.3% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.08% of Crown worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 92.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 187.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,884. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.70.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

