Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in November

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,798,200 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 28,279,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,091.6 days.

Lenovo Group Price Performance

Lenovo Group stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Lenovo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.