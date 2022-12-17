Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in November

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,798,200 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 28,279,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,091.6 days.
Lenovo Group Price Performance
Lenovo Group stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
