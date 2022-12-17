Leoni (ETR:LEO) Shares Down 8.4%

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €5.45 ($5.74) and last traded at €5.53 ($5.82). Approximately 324,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.04 ($6.35).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($10.53) target price on Leoni in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €7.75 ($8.16) target price on Leoni in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Leoni Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $181.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of €6.65 and a 200-day moving average of €7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 869.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

