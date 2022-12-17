Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Short Interest Down 23.3% in November

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Limestone Bancorp Price Performance

Limestone Bancorp stock remained flat at $24.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,971. The firm has a market cap of $159.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $15.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 13.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limestone Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limestone Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Limestone Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 67,794 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of personal and business banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

