Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Up 16.6% in November

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,987,900 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the November 15th total of 2,562,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 489.8 days.

OTCMKTS LKREF remained flat at $7.38 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world and Asia's largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock.

