Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $470.13 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 772,561,919 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 772,512,012.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00225997 USD and is down -5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $296.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
