Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $1.89 million and $336.30 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 772,580,169 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 772,512,012.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00225997 USD and is down -5.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $296.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

