LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Short Interest Up 7.1% in November

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 66.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in LL Flooring by 40.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LL Flooring by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LL Flooring Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE LL opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.95. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. LL Flooring had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

