Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

About Lonking

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

