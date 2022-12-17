Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,510,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the November 15th total of 11,470,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.79.

LOW stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,543,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,473. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $260.83. The stock has a market cap of $127.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.74.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

