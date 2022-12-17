Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,333.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.92.

LULU opened at $321.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.69 and its 200-day moving average is $314.56. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

