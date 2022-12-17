Lument Finance Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $4.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.81.
Institutional Trading of Lument Finance Trust
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFT. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $66,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Lument Finance Trust
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lument Finance Trust (LFT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.