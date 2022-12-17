Lument Finance Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $4.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 9.81 and a quick ratio of 9.81.

Institutional Trading of Lument Finance Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFT. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $66,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Lument Finance Trust

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

