Lumi Credits Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1,626.88 Billion (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $342.90 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

