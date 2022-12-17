LUXO Price Hits $0.0600 on Exchanges (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One LUXO token can now be purchased for $0.0600 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $103.50 million and approximately $658.13 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LUXO has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LUXO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $871.02 or 0.05223953 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.40 or 0.00488203 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,823.04 or 0.28926245 BTC.

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO was first traded on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. The official website for LUXO is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.