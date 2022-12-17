MaidSafeCoin Price Up 50.1% Over Last 7 Days (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 50.1% higher against the dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $65.46 million and $11,304.36 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

