Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.30

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.30 and traded as high as C$3.03. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 46,773 shares trading hands.

Mandalay Resources Stock Up 16.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$322.85 million and a P/E ratio of 5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

