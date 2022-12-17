ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Update

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAN traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.20. 790,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,764. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.71. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $115.54.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

