MAP Protocol (MAP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $136,512.77

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One MAP Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $58.18 million and approximately $136,512.77 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $849.62 or 0.05064336 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00488641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,857.18 or 0.28952205 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MAP Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

