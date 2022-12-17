Mask Network (MASK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $168.53 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00014812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mask Network has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $168.53 million and $106.79 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $855.60 or 0.05125133 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.26 or 0.00486744 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,814.58 or 0.28839822 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network launched on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,200,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

