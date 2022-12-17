Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Short Interest Down 14.6% in November

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Mastech Digital Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of MHH traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,223. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $162.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 397,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

