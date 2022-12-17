McLean Asset Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.32. 305,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $65.31.

