McLean Asset Management Corp Has $658,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 831,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.74. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $49.61.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.