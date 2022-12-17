McLean Asset Management Corp Raises Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. First Solar accounts for 0.9% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Wolfe Research raised shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.91.

Shares of FSLR traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.08. 22,634,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.32. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $173.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.23 and a beta of 1.28.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

