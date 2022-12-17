McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.50.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

