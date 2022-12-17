McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $728,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $26.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94.

