McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,138 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTEB opened at $49.98 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $55.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.