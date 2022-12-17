Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Meiji Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MEJHY opened at $12.63 on Friday. Meiji has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.

About Meiji

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, ready meals, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant formula, liquid diet, beauty supplements, OTC medicines, feed stuffs, corn sweeteners, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

