Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 47,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 82,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Shares of MRK opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average is $93.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.