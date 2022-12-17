MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $16.98 or 0.00101202 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $74.78 million and $2.67 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00014997 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036878 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00041178 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00229422 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.64785335 USD and is down -7.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $3,446,908.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

