MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. MetLife makes up 1.9% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 307.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

