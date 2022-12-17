Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has been given a €5.00 ($5.26) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 39.02% from the company’s current price.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.32) price target on Metro in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.37) price objective on Metro in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.70 ($9.16) target price on Metro in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Metro Price Performance

ETR B4B3 opened at €8.20 ($8.63) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54. Metro has a 12 month low of €6.15 ($6.47) and a 12 month high of €11.60 ($12.21). The stock has a market cap of $24.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is €7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.77.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

