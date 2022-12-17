MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in November

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,145,200 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the November 15th total of 10,721,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,702.4 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut MGM China from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of MGM China stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. MGM China has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

