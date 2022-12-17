MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,040,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 15th total of 11,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.66. 5,470,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,401,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Truist Financial raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Argus cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,003,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,562. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 26,424 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 196.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 156,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 103,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.