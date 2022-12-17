MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Up 9.7% in November

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,314,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MGT Capital Investments Stock Performance
MGT Capital Investments stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. MGT Capital Investments has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
About MGT Capital Investments
