MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Up 9.7% in November

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,314,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MGT Capital Investments Stock Performance

MGT Capital Investments stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. MGT Capital Investments has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc, a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned 430 Antminer S17 pro bitcoin miners, as well as 35 Antminer S19 pro miners. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment.

