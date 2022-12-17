Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Position Increased by Trust Co of Kansas

Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 4.8% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 59.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCHP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.67. 9,412,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,014,951. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.