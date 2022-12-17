MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Short Interest Update

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

MINISO Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MNSO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. 712,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,595. MINISO Group has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MINISO Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 58.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Read More

