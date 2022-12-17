MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Short Interest Update

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
MINISO Group Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSE:MNSO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. 712,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,595. MINISO Group has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.06.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
