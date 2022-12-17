Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Minto Apartment Price Performance
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.