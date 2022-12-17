Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 1,268 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,117 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 21.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Iyo Bank Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 20.1% during the first quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. now owns 27,356 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $206.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

