Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 38,322 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Broadmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,918,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $150.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

