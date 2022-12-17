Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $41.83 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.42.

