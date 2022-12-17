Mission Wealth Management LP Has $15.78 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 0.8% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 178.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $49.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $68.08.

