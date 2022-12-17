Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 53,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 47,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 82,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.67. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $112.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

