Mission Wealth Management LP Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.29% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 50,522.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

