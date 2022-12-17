Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in November

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,324,300 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 1,177,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,655.4 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance

OTCMKTS MIELF opened at $9.75 on Friday. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. It offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

