Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Price Performance

Shares of MMSMY opened at $4.40 on Friday. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.

Get Mitsui Mining & Smelting alerts:

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of nonferrous metal products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts & Components, and Affiliates Coordination. It offers engineered powders, including ultra-fine powders for electronic materials, powder metallurgy, and solder powders; rare metals, such as tantalumu and niobium oxides and carbides, and cerium oxide abrasives; battery materials comprising hydrogen storage alloys and lithium manganese oxides; catalysts; copper foils; PVD materials; and ceramics for electronic components.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.