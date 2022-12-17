Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Mitsui Mining & Smelting Price Performance
Shares of MMSMY opened at $4.40 on Friday. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51.
Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company Profile
