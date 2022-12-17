Mizuho Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $265.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $242.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $239.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.83. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,289,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

